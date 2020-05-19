Restaurants said social distancing not compatible with staying in business

Retail News
Restaurants said social distancing not compatible with staying in businessCNN 05/17/2020
Ryan Pernice, who owns Table & Main, Osteria Mattone and Coalition Food & Beverage in Georgia, has not reopened the businesses although the state began allowing restaurants to reopen for sit-down customers on April 27. Mr. Pernice cites two reasons for staying closed. The health of his employees is one and the low likelihood of business success is the second. Social distancing is not compatible with being profitable. “Restaurants and bars need volume and traffic to make them work,” he said.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!