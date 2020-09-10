Retail giants get an early start on Christmas

Retail News

Amazon.com, Best Buy, Target and Walmart are among the large retailers that are kicking off the holiday season with big deals starting tomorrow. “The stampede mentality of the past, with doorbusters sales and Black Friday deals every weekend, is being replaced by earlier, season-long discounts,” said James Zahn, senior editor of the Toy Insider. “We’re in a health crisis, so retailers are having to rethink how they get products into families’ hands.”