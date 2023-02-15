Retail sales jump more than expected in January, despite continuing inflation concerns

Retail News

CNBC

Sales at retailers rose far more than expected in January as consumers persevered despite rising inflation pressures. Advance retail sales for the month increased 3 percent, compared to expectations for a rise of 1.9 percent, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. Excluding autos, sales increased 2.3 percent, according to the report, which is not adjusted for inflation. The ex-autos estimate was for a gain of 0.9 percent.