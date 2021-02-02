Retailers and consumers feel the effects of shipping delays

Retail News
Retailers and consumers feel the effects of shipping delaysUSA Today 02/01/2021
Shirts, smart speakers, wines and many other items sold at retail are in short supply as a result of shipping delays caused by the pandemic. “Not only have the last two months seen supply shortages develop at a pace not previously seen … but prices have also risen due to the imbalance of supply and demand,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.
