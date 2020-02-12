Retailers are okay with quieter Black Friday

Retail News

USA Today

Coresight Research described Black Friday 2020 as “the quietest in 20 years” and retailers aren’t complaining as the length of the Christmas selling season has expanded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. “The role of stores may be forever changed,” said Hilding Anderson, head of retail strategy, North America at Publicis Sapient. “They are becoming increasingly relied on as fulfillment centers and experiential places for entertainment instead of for traditional shopping.”