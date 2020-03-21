Retailers ask Trump to expand list of stores considered ‘essential retail’

Retail News

CNBC

The National Retail Federation says that government officials are pressuring stores to close that should be designated as “essential retail” businesses, including gas stations, farm stores, hardware stores, pet food stores and truck rest stops. In a letter to the White House, the association wrote, “There remains a need for clear national guidance to resolve questions caused by a number of conflicting state and local orders that are triggering consumer, worker and business confusion, leading to cascading negative impacts on communities across the country.”