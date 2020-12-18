Retailers emphasize curbside pickup options as shipping slows

Retail News
Retailers emphasize curbside pickup options as shipping slowsYahoo! Finance 12/18/2020
Winter weather, surging online purchases and vaccine shipments have all combined to make retailers worry that gifts will be sitting in stores or warehouses when they should be under trees. So, they are trying a variety of options to get packages delivered to shoppers or picked up in-store or at curbside.
