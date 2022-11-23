Retailers go deep, deep, deep with holiday discounts

Retail News
Retailers go deep, deep, deep with holiday discountsThe Wall Street Journal 11/23/2022
Chief financial officers in retail are forecasting lower profits as merchants squeeze margins to move excess inventory and entice consumers to increase their discretionary spending in the run-up to Christmas. The average margin on earnings before interest and taxes for retailers in the S&P 500 was 10.7 percent in the third quarter, down from 13.2 percent a year earlier, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Discussions
