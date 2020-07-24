Retailers told to cross-merchandise books with t-paper

Retail News

The New York Times/The Seattle Times

One of the best way to get shoppers to buy books and other non-essential items these days is to place them near staples such as toilet paper, diapers, the dairy case, etc. “They (essential retailers) sell groceries, they sell toilet paper, they sell everything people need during this time, and they’re open,” said Suzanne Herz, publisher of Vintage/Anchor. “If you’re in there and you’re doing your big shop and you walk down the aisle and go, ‘Oh, we’re bored, and we need a book or a puzzle,’ there it is.”