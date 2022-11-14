Retail News

Retailers want the gift of unloading excess inventory for Christmas

CNBC 11/14/2022

Retailers including Gap, Kohl’s, Target and Walmart are looking to turn over excess inventory in their backrooms and warehouses during the holiday selling season. “Inventory is the most important factor,” said Michael Baker, a retail analyst for D.A. Davidson. “That’s usually not the case — usually it’s just a factor. Inventory is going to take on more meaning than the other metrics.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!