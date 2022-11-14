Retailers want the gift of unloading excess inventory for Christmas

Retail News
Retailers want the gift of unloading excess inventory for ChristmasCNBC 11/14/2022
Retailers including Gap, Kohl’s, Target and Walmart are looking to turn over excess inventory in their backrooms and warehouses during the holiday selling season. “Inventory is the most important factor,” said Michael Baker, a retail analyst for D.A. Davidson. “That’s usually not the case — usually it’s just a factor. Inventory is going to take on more meaning than the other metrics.”
