Rite Aid reaches deal to acquire Bartell Drugs for $95M

Rite Aid has reached an agreement to acquire Bartell Drugs, a 67-store family-owned pharmacy chain operating in Washington state, for $95 million. Hayward Donigan, president and CEO of Rite Aid, said there are no plans to cut any of Bartell’s store staff and that the drugstore operator’s corporate staff of around 70 workers will “be carefully and equally vetted” for positions with the merged company. Rite Aid currently has 69 stores operating in Seattle and the surrounding area.