Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine may further disrupt grain markets

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Russia’s war on Ukraine first caused the prices of wheat and corn to skyrocket. They have since fallen back to prewar levels with other nations seeking to make up any shortfalls coming out of the two warring nations. Agricultural officials continue to warn, however, that the ongoing war may lead to grain shortages. “Food access and food security is at significant risk,” said Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, president of Bayer AG’s U.S. business.