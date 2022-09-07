Sainsbury’s shareholders say ‘no’ to paying workers a living wage

Retail News

Reuters

Shareholders of Sainsbury’s stock have voted with the company in denying a resolution calling on the retailer to pay its workers a living wage. “We believe very strongly in paying people well for the excellent job they do for our customers every single day,” Martin Scicluna, chairman of Sainsbury’s, said. “We also believe that we need to make all business investment decisions independently and that these decisions should not be outsourced to a third party.”