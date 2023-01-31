Saks Fifth Avenue pursues menswear’s upside

Retail News

Glossy

Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in Manhattan held a party this week featuring James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers as part of its renewed commitment to menswear. The luxury department store retailer opened its newly renovated section on the seventh floor. “While we remain focused on expanding our online offering and creating an unparalleled assortment of men’s fashion and accessories on Saks.com, our stores remain a crucial part of the Saks Fifth Avenue ecosystem,” said Tracy Margolies, the company’s chief merchandising officer. “The new men’s floor in New York reinforces the power of the in-store experience and exemplifies Saks’ reputation as a fashion authority.”