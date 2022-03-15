Saks Off Fifth targets Gen Z

Retail News
Saks Off Fifth targets Gen ZForbes 03/14/2022
Saks Off Fifth, Saks Fifth Avenue’s off-price business, is launching a new marketing campaign focused squarely on Gen Z. The campaign is the first in a major rebranding for the division. “These customers love to shop, they love deals, they stay on top of all the latest trends, they know the brands,” said Sara Griffin, senior vice president, marketing, Saks Off Fifth.
