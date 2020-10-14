Retail News

Sam’s, Target and Tractor Supply focus on fashion

The Wall Street Journal 10/14/2020

Mass merchandisers have been capturing share of the apparel and accessories market at a time when many specialty clothing chains and department stores are seeing sales go in the wrong direction. Partnerships such as Target has with Levi Strauss for its value-price Denizen line as well as its premium Red Tag jeans are helping to raise the fashion profile of big-box retailers.

Discussions
