Santa won’t be visiting Macy’s stores for the holidays

Retail News
Santa won’t be visiting Macy’s stores for the holidaysCNN 10/22/2020
Macy’s has announced that it will not have Santa Claus making appearances at its stores over the holiday season as it takes steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The department store chain plans, instead, to offer virtual visits with Santa whereby up to three individuals will be able to take part in the experience at a time.
