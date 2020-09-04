Scientists may have made a plastic recycling breakthrough

Retail News
Scientists may have made a plastic recycling breakthroughThe Guardian 04/08/2020
A bacterial enzyme found in leaf compost is being used to reduce plastic bottles to chemical compounds that can be remade into bottles. Up until now, the product of recycled bottles could only be used for carpets and clothing. Scientists used the enzyme to break down a ton of plastic bottles, which degraded by 90 percent within 10 hours.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!