Searches turn up troubling results for struggling retailers

Searches turn up troubling results for struggling retailersFast Company 02/21/2020
Is there a correlation between a reduction in the number of online searches for a retailer and its business performance? Evidence from SEMrush suggests that it may be true. Retailers, including American Apparel, Kmart, Foot Locker, Kmart, Michael Kors, Sears and Toys “R” Us, have seen searches for their brand name fall significantly over the past three years.
