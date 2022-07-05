Second Apple store files for union election

Retail News
Second Apple store files for union electionTechCrunch 05/06/2022
Employees at an Apple store in Towson, MD, have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to hold a union election. Members of the union called AppleCORE (Coalition of Organized Retail Employees) are operating with support from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. The store joins another Apple location at the Grand Central Terminal in New York in seeking a union vote.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!