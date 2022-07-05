Retail News

Second Apple store files for union election

TechCrunch 05/06/2022

Employees at an Apple store in Towson, MD, have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to hold a union election. Members of the union called AppleCORE (Coalition of Organized Retail Employees) are operating with support from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. The store joins another Apple location at the Grand Central Terminal in New York in seeking a union vote.

