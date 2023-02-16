Senate may compel Starbucks CEO to testify

Retail News

CNBC

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee may issue a subpoena to compel Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz to testify about allegations of unfair labor practices intended to squash union organizing activity at the coffee giant’s stores. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who chairs the committee, said, “One way or another, he will be there.” Mr. Schultz declined an invitation from senators to appear at an upcoming meeting of the committee.