Retail News

Senate passes bill to end the threat of a rail strike

The Washington Post 12/02/2022

The Senate by a vote of 80 to 15 approved legislation that would force a deal between national freight railroads and their unionized workers. The legislation, which now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature, would mandate a 24 percent pay increase for rail workers by 2024 and provide more flexibility to take time off for medical appointments.

