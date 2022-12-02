Senate passes bill to end the threat of a rail strike

Retail News
Senate passes bill to end the threat of a rail strikeThe Washington Post 12/02/2022
The Senate by a vote of 80 to 15 approved legislation that would force a deal between national freight railroads and their unionized workers. The legislation, which now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature, would mandate a 24 percent pay increase for rail workers by 2024 and provide more flexibility to take time off for medical appointments.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!