Senator wants review of Chinese company bid for GNC

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has asked the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. to review a bid by Harbin Pharmaceutical of China to acquire the bankrupt GNC chain. The senator expressed concerns about illegal access to the personal records of Americans who are customers at GNC. The retailer issued a statement in response. “Our consumer data is safeguarded by rigorous standards and none of it is accessible to any foreign nationals.”