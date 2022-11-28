Senators to quiz Kroger and Albertsons CEOs about merger plans

Retail News

Reuters

Rodney McMullen, CEO of Kroger, and his counterpart at Albertsons, Vivek Sankaran, will face questions this week from members of the Senate over a proposed merger between the two companies. The deal, which would combine the two largest operators of supermarket chains in the U.S., is currently undergoing review by the Federal Trade Commission. The two companies, which operate about 5,000 stores combined, would still trail Walmart as the largest grocer in America should the deal be approved by regulators.