Sephora and Ulta find workarounds for customers to try on makeup

Sephora and Ulta find workarounds for customers to try on makeupCNN 06/18/2020
Sephora and Ulta Beauty are turning to digital tools to allow customers to see how they would look in different shades of cosmetics. “We know how much fun it can be to discover, try on and find the right items on your own. But safety is paramount right now,” said Prama Bhatt, Ulta Beauty’s chief digital officer.
