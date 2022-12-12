Shein may open its own online marketplace

Retail News
Shein may open its own online marketplaceThe Wall Street Journal 12/12/2022
Shein is weighing whether it makes more sense to open its platform to other merchants in an online marketplace or continue to go it alone. “The marketplace platform makes available a range of additional merchandise and shipping options, and we expect it to result in increased customer engagement and satisfaction,” said an internal memo obtained by The Wall Street Journal.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!