Shein moving its operations from China to Singapore ahead of IPO

Shein moving its operations from China to Singapore ahead of IPOReuters 02/16/2022
Shein, the online fashion retailer launched in 2008, is moving key members of its team from China to offices in Singapore. Chris Xu, the company’s founder and CEO, has become a permanent resident of Singapore, appears to be looking to bypass Chinese government regulations connected to offshore initial public offerings. Shein has been reported to be considering an IPO in New York this year.
