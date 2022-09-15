Shein to open more distribution centers to meet U.S. demand

Retail News
Shein to open more distribution centers to meet U.S. demandThe Wall Street Journal 09/15/2022
Shein is planning to build three large distribution centers in the U.S. to help speed deliveries to customers in three to four days. The privately-held fast-fashion site currently ships orders from China to more than 150 countries where it operates. Shein opened its first distribution center in Whitestown, IN, earlier this year.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!