Shipt adding 100,000 new hires to make holiday deliveries

Shipt adding 100,000 new hires to make holiday deliveriesCBS42 10/08/2020
The same-day delivery service, Shipt, has announced it plans to add 100,000 workers nationwide to help get products from various retailers to consumers’ homes this holiday season. The Target-owned service said it will provide free personal protective equipment to workers, including masks and sanitizing wipes, to help protect them from the novel coronavirus while on the job.
