Shopify gives staff a choice between cash and equity as part of compensation plan

Retail News
Shopify gives staff a choice between cash and equity as part of compensation planReuters 09/19/2022
Shopify has introduced a new compensation plan that enables workers to restructure their awards between cash payments and equity. Around 91 percent of the company’s employees have already enrolled in the new plan. “An employee saving to buy a house can choose to take home more in cash. Someone planning for their children’s future can opt for more RSUs or options,” said Tia Silas, chief Human Resources officer at Shopify.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!