Shopify makes ad deal with TikTok

Retail News
Shopify makes ad deal with TikTokReuters 10/27/2020
Shopify has reached a deal with TikTok to make it easier for its one million-plus sellers to advertise their products on the video sharing app. The videos will be in the form of shoppable ads that allow TikTok users to click and buy an item online. The two companies have pledged to “collaborate to test new commerce features” in the months ahead.
