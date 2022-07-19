Shopify merchants to host livestreams on YouTube

Retail News
Shopify merchants to host livestreams on YouTubeFast Company 07/19/2022
Shopify and YouTube are teaming up to provide the online shopping platform’s merchants with a means to run livestream events. Kaz Nejatian, Shopify’s vice president of product, said, “So much of what happens on the internet is buying, not shopping. Shopping is a social experience.” The partnership with YouTube will enable Shopify merchants a means to make online shopping a social experience.
