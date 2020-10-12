Shoplifting on the rise as food aid runs out

Retail News
Shoplifting on the rise as food aid runs outThe Washington Post 12/10/2020
Retailers and law enforcement authorities are reporting an uptick in the theft of groceries and everyday essentials, coinciding with a rise in unemployment and the end of social safety net benefits for many. More than 20 million Americans are currently receiving unemployment, but that protection is due to expire the day after Christmas for 12 million if the government doesn’t do something.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!