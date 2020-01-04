Simon Property Group furloughs 30 percent of its workers

Retail News
Simon Property Group furloughs 30 percent of its workersThe Real Deal 03/31/2020
Simon Property Group is furloughing about 30 percent of its workers as the largest operator of malls in the U.S. deals with the closure of all its facilities in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The company’s CEO, David Simon, plans to eliminate his salary until the crisis has passed. Managers will have their salaries cut up to 30 percent during that time.
