Simon to make its malls a destination for product returns

Simon to make its malls a destination for product returnsCNBC/NBC Los Angeles 11/17/2020
Simon Property Group, the largest operator of malls in the U.S., will accept product returns of online orders from retailers and brands at its concierge desks. Online sales from Gap, Levi’s and others are expected to pick up during the holiday selling season and Simon sees returns as a means to get more consumers into its shopping centers.
