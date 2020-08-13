Skechers opens flagship store in Paris

Retail News

American footwear brand Skechers has opened a new flagship store in Paris after its initially planned opening was pushed back due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in France. “Skechers has built a solid and loyal consumer base in France, and Parisians love to wear the brand,” Skechers USA France general manager Stéphane Drapier said in a statement. “With the exceptional amount of pedestrian traffic on this world-famous shopping street, we expect this store to be an impactful showpiece, drawing in consumers to try-on and experience the comfort and style of Skechers for themselves.”