Smaller packs deliver big returns for PepsiCo

CNN 07/14/2022

PepsiCo has been introducing mini chip bags and cans of soda for consumers looking to reduce calorie consumption while continuing to eat and drink products from Frito-Lay and Pepsi. “Post-pandemic, people have returned to busy schedules and are increasingly choosing convenient options that fit into their lifestyles, including grab-and-go products that can easily be transported,” said Claire Lancaster, head of food and drink at WGSN.

