Smaller packs deliver big returns for PepsiCo

PepsiCo has been introducing mini chip bags and cans of soda for consumers looking to reduce calorie consumption while continuing to eat and drink products from Frito-Lay and Pepsi. “Post-pandemic, people have returned to busy schedules and are increasingly choosing convenient options that fit into their lifestyles, including grab-and-go products that can easily be transported,” said Claire Lancaster, head of food and drink at WGSN.