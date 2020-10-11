Smaller turkeys on the menu for Thanksgiving

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Smaller gatherings of family and friends mean that many Americans will be cutting back on the size of the turkeys they buy as well as other purchases for Thanksgiving. Only 29 percent of consumers plans to host or attend a Thanksgiving family meal with people they do not live with this year, down from 48 percent last year, according to IRI. The median number of people attending a turkey day meal will be five, down from eight in 2019.