SNAP participants take part in grocery delivery pilot

SNAP participants take part in grocery delivery pilotThe Seattle Times 01/30/2020
Participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Payments (SNAP) program in the Seattle area will be able to use their benefits to help pay for groceries to be delivered to their homes as part of a pilot program in Washington state. There are 34.5 million Americans receiving food assistance from the government and many do not have easy access to stores selling healthy foods.
