Some Shipt workers plan to walk off the job tomorrow

Some Shipt workers plan to walk off the job tomorrowMinneapolis Star Tribune 07/14/2020
Shipt workers unhappy about a new pay structure that is being rolled out by the Target-owned delivery service are planning to walk off the job tomorrow. The workers complain that the new structure will reduce how much they can earn. Shipt plans to begin rolling out the new compensation in Chicago, Denver, Portland and Tampa before expanding to all the markets it serves.
