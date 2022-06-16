SpartanNash closes on deal for Shop-N-Save Food Center stores

Retail News
SpartanNash closes on deal for Shop-N-Save Food Center storesMiBiz 06/15/2022
SpartanNash has acquired three Shop-N-Save Food Center stores in Michigan. Plans call for the three locations to be rebranded under SpartanNash’s Family Fare banner. “Shop-N-Save has been a successful family-owned and operated business for decades, and we are honored that the DeVries family is entrusting SpartanNash to build upon their legacy and bring new offerings to its team members and grocery shoppers,” SpartanNash president and CEO Tony Sarsam said.
Discussions
