Retail News

SpartanNash creates acquisition interest from a rival and an investment firm

Reuters 04/27/2022

United Natural Foods is said to be exploring a potential acquisition of SpartanNash as is Oak Street Real Estate Capital. SpartanNash operates as a grocery wholesale and owns 145 supermarkets under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market. It also supplies and operates commissaries for the U.S. military.

