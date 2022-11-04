SpartanNash to consolidate grocery banners

Retail News

The grocery wholesaler SpartanNash plans to organize its corporate-owned supermarkets under banners that appeal to specific consumer demographics. “We did banner equity studies, and we’ve determined that it is in our best interest, and shareholders’ best interest, to consolidate to four primary banners: Family Fare for our conventional/mass [stores], Supermercado for ethnic, and then our upmarket [stores] will be Martin’s and D&W Fresh Market,” said Masiar Tayebi, chief strategy and information officer at SpartanNash. “This allows us to have much more purpose as we talk to shoppers and consumers. These archetypes we’ve identified are also mirrored in our customers in the food distribution space, so we can provide the service and advisory they need to grow.”