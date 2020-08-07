Spike in coronavirus cases sends shoppers back to their homes

Retail News
Spike in coronavirus cases sends shoppers back to their homesCNBC 07/06/2020
Customer traffic in the U.S. fell over the past two weeks as the number of COVID-19 cases rose significantly in states across the country following decisions by governors to allow businesses to reopen to the public. The number of shoppers in stores fell 35.7 percent for the week ending June 27 and last week it was down 39.5 percent, according to ShopperTrak data.
