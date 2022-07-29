Sprite is ditching current bottles for more eco-friendly alternative

Retail News

CNN

Coca-Cola is retiring Sprite’s green plastic bottle and replacing it with a clear plastic alternative. The current bottle can not be recycled because it contains green polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The new ones do not. “Taking colors out of bottles improves the quality of the recycled material,” Julian Ochoa, CEO of R3CYCLE. “When recycled, clear PET Sprite bottles can be remade into bottles, helping drive a circular economy for plastic.”