Starbucks alleges misconduct in union voting

Starbucks alleges misconduct in union votingCNBC 08/15/2022
Starbucks has sent a letter to the National Labor Relations Board alleging that misconduct has occurred in the mail-in vote process in union elections at the chain’s stores. The chain wants to restrict future voting to in-person only. More than 220 Starbucks have voted to unionize and 34 others are in the process of determining whether workers will organize or not.
