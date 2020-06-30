Starbucks barista get $87K in donations after customer posts mask policy rant

Retail News

The New York Times

A woman who became irate and started yelling at a Starbucks barista as he tried to explain Starbucks’ face mask policy to her posted a video of the exchange on Facebook. The post, which received more than 110,000 likes, also ignited a wave of support for the barista, Lenin Gutierrez, in the form of an online fundraiser that has raised more than $87,000 to date. Mr. Guitierezz intends to use the money to pursue his dream of teaching dance.