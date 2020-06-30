Starbucks hits pause on social media ads

Retail News
Starbucks hits pause on social media adsThe Associated Press/The Seattle Times 06/29/2020
Starbucks has announced that it will put a hold on social media ads while it talks to civil rights organizations about their concerns surrounding hate speech online. The coffee giant’s actions follow others, including Ben & Jerry’s, Coca-Cola, Dove, Eddie Bauer, Levi’s, Patagonia and REI, that have pulled advertising on Facebook over that platform’s perceived lack of action as it relates to hate speech.
Discussions
