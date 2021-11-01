Starbucks names new CFO

Retail News
Starbucks names new CFOBloomberg/The Seattle Times 01/11/2021
Rachel Ruggeri, senior vice president of finance for the Americas, will become chief financial officer for Starbucks on Feb. 1. She will replace Patrick Gismer who announced plans to retire after two years on the job. “It gives me great confidence to know that Rachel, a longtime Starbucks colleague and a seasoned financial executive, is stepping into this role,” said Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson.
Discussions
