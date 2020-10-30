Retail News

Starbucks’ sales bounce back more quickly than expected

CNN 10/29/2020

Global sales for Starbucks fell nine percent in the third quarter as the coffee giant’s business continues to be disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Despite the drop, CEO Kevin Johnson said sales had bounced back “faster-than-expected” in the company’s two most important markets, U.S. and China. Starbucks also said it is expecting same-store sales jumps between 17 and 22 percent next year in the U.S. and the Americas.

